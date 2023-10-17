Did you ever think you’d see Anne Hathaway as a blonde? Probably not, but you probably didn’t expect that she would chop her hair off on-camera for Les Miserables so maybe we should stop assuming we know anything about her haircare routine at all! Hathaway makes her blonde debut in the upcoming psychological thriller Eileen, and it turns out Anne as a Blonde is a bit of a wildcard.

In the film, directed by William Oldroyd, Hathaway stars as Rebecca, a new and mysterious prison psychologist in the 1960s. She stars alongside Thomasin McKenzie, who is best known for going a little crazy over in SoHo, who portrays the titular Eileen.

Eileen works as a secretary at the same prison and sparks a strange new friendship with Rebecca, who seems to have a sinister past that begins to bring Eileen down with her. Suddenly, things seem to get pretty dangerous between the two, but she’s blonde so it’s probably fine, she’s just having fun! Shea Whigham, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, and Owen Teague also star. Here is the official synopsis:

Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret — throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.

Eileen, based on the novel of the same name, first debuted at Sundance in January and will hit theaters on December 8th. Check out the chilling trailer above.