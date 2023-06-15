It’s almost time for The Boys to once again celebrate the Fourth of July with social media fireworks. Hopefully, we’ll also soon hear about a Season 4 release date, although Homelander might not receive the respect that he (feels that he) deserves in the Gen V spinoff about college-age Supes. Antony Starr, however, continues to rack up accolades to play the baddest Supe on the Amazon Prime Video show.

Before we see Starr reprise that role, he will co-star alongside Lizzy Caplan (who is everywhere these days) in Cobweb. The Lionsgate film is produced by Seth Rogen and follows the plight of a young boy, Peter (Woody Norman), who hears bumps in the night while settling into his family’s new house. His parents don’t appear to be too terribly empathetic, and by the end of this trailer, Starr has turned on a dime from charming dad to sinister father figure and back again a few times.

Starr recently went from superhero-satire mode to appear in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, and I suspect that he might also be a natural in the horror realm (we will soon find out whether that’s true). Hopefully, he’s having a blast, and Caplan’s gleefully been stretching her psychological thriller wings lately, too.

From the film’s synopsis.

Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall — a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peter’s fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?

Cobweb will arrive in theaters on July 21.