Warner Bros. Pictures

Aquaman scored $51.5 million this weekend on top of its massive $67 million opening weekend and its huge grosses during the holiday week to bring its 10-day total to a whopping $188 million. By the end of today, it’s expected to cross $750 million worldwide, surging ahead of Justice League and Suicide Squad. It may not ultimately overtake the $400 million domestic gross of Wonder Woman, but it should surpass its $821 million global take. Aquaman is a huge hit, breathing new life — along with Wonder Woman — into the future of the DC Brand.

Interestingly, both of DC’s biggest, buzziest hits have women to thank. As Deadline notes, the demographic that loves Aquaman the most is women over the age of 25, and women are coming out to see the movie even more than men (52 to 48 percent). Anyone with a pair of eyes probably understands that Jason Momoa’s appeal has been a huge driver for Aquaman, but the audience numbers back that up. A $1 billion worldwide take is absolutely not out of the question.

Meanwhile, as expected, Mary Poppins Returns improved upon its first weekend by 20 percent, earning $28.3 million on top of heavy box-office traffic during the week. It has now earned $98 million, as it remains the top choice among families. Like Aquaman, there’s little in its way through the first half of January. Similar to last year’s musical The Greatest Showman, Mary Poppins Returns looks to have long, sleeper legs, but unlike The Greatest Showman, Poppins cost $130 to produce, so expectations are obviously higher, especially as a sequel to one of the most beloved films of all time. It’s doing well, of course, but it’s not putting up the eye-popping numbers Disney may have hoped for. It should, however, do very well overseas, as it continues to roll out.