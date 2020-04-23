A24’s Midsommar auction doesn’t begin until April 27, but don’t bother saving your kronas: you’re going to get outbid by Ariana Grande.

The pop star revealed her intention to buy the instantly-iconic flower dress worn by Florence Pugh in the 2019 horror movie on Instagram, writing, “I’m crying / also I’m bidding as soon as possible.” She tagged the Little Women actress, who replied, “DO IT! Halloween will never be the same.” But Grande, who always goes all-out for October 31 (this Twilight Zone costume is a mood) was one step ahead of her: “I WAS ALREADY PLANNING TO HAVE IT MADE ANYWAY BYE.” She has competition, however.

me, to myself: dont bid for the midsommar may queen outfit dont bid for the midsommar may queen outfit don’t bid for the midsommar may queen outfit don’t bid for the midsommar may queen outfit don’t bid for the midsommar ma pic.twitter.com/YUtMFhnrQH — h (@halsey) April 23, 2020

Watch Taylor Swift swoop in at the last second and out-bid them both.

Anyway, this isn’t the first time Pugh and Grande have bonded over social media. Earlier this month, Pugh addressed the negative comments she’s received online over the 21-year age gap between her and her boyfriend, Scrubs star Zach Braff. “I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place,” she said, captioning the video, “Being hateful is not trendy.” Grande had Pugh’s back and, uh, chest?

If you feel like out-bidding Grande or Halsey for the 33-pound Midsommar dress, described as “the original 10,000-silk-flower May Queen gown from Midsommar‘s fiery finale,” or any other piece of A24 merchandise for a good cause, head here.

