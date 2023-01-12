Reese Witherspoon was romantic-comedy royalty in the 2000s, starring in classics like Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama. Ashton Kutcher was also a fixture of the genre in Just Married, What Happens in Vegas, and No Strings Attached. Both actors have mostly stayed away from the tropes that were spoofed in They Came Together in recent years, but they’ll make their rom-com return in Netflix‘s Your Place or Mine.

Written and directed by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses writer Aline Brosh McKenna, Your Place or Mine is about Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), “best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need,” according to the official plot synopsis.

It’s not quite a peeing-in-the-fountain body swap, but it’s close.

Your Place or Mine, which also stars Zoë Chao, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, and Steve Zahn, comes to Netflix on February 10. Make it a pre-Valentine’s Day double feature with Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the “Super Bowl of stripper movies,” which comes out the same day.