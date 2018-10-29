Wit Studio

Director Andy Muschietti is not yet a household name, but he’s in that coveted position in which he can do whatever he wants. That’s thanks to helming last year’s It, the highest grossing horror movie ever, whose second part is due next autumn. And what will Muschietti do with his newfound power? Tackle the popular manga series Attack on Titan, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The manga in question tells of a world that has been overrun by giant, human-eating creatures known as Titans, forcing what’s left of humanity to live behind giant walls. (Surely the film won’t be intended as timely political metaphor.) A two-part live-action movie adaptation was already made in its native Japan in 2015, on top of novels, video games, serious animes, and disarmingly cute animes.

Created by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan has run since 2006, becoming one of the best-selling mangas of all time.

There’s no word yet if Muschietti’s big-time Hollywood adaptation will Americanize the source or if he’ll do what Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is doing with his Akira adaptation, namely not whitewashing the characters and cast.

In addition to directing the two-part It series,Muschietti made his feature debut with 2013’s Guillermo del Toro-produced horror film Mama, which starred his It: Chapter Two co-lead Jessica Chastain.

