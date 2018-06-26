The Entire Cast For ‘It: Chapter 2’ Has Been Revealed

WARNER BROS.

The plan was always to split It into two movies, even before the first film became the highest-grossing horror movie of all-time. There’s simply too much plot to tell in a single two-hour story, and unlike, say, The Hobbit, Stephen King’s novel can easily be divided in half: there’s the Losers’ Club as kids, and the Losers’ Club 27 years later, as adults (with flashbacks). It: Chapter 2 will “be a dialogue between the two timelines,” according to director Andy Muschietti. “So it’s not just the [Losers’ Club as] adults, we’re going to come back to 1989.”

A fun game to play after Chapter One came out was to guess who was going to play the older versions of the young cast. Wyatt Oleff wanted Joseph Gordon-Levitt to portray Stanley Uris, while Chosen Jacobs (Mike Hanlon) and Jaeden Lieberher (Bill Denbrough) picked Chadwick Boseman and Christian Bale. Two of the actors (Sophia Lillis and Finn Wolfhard) got their wish: Jessica Chastain as Beverly March, and Bill Hader (!) as Richie Tozier. As for everyone else:

Young Bill: Jaeden Lieberher

Adult Bill: James McAvoy

Young Ben: Jeremy Ray Taylor

Adult Ben: Jay Ryan