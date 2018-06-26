The Entire Cast For ‘It: Chapter 2’ Has Been Revealed

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.26.18 2 Comments

WARNER BROS.

The plan was always to split It into two movies, even before the first film became the highest-grossing horror movie of all-time. There’s simply too much plot to tell in a single two-hour story, and unlike, say, The Hobbit, Stephen King’s novel can easily be divided in half: there’s the Losers’ Club as kids, and the Losers’ Club 27 years later, as adults (with flashbacks). It: Chapter 2 will “be a dialogue between the two timelines,” according to director Andy Muschietti. “So it’s not just the [Losers’ Club as] adults, we’re going to come back to 1989.”

A fun game to play after Chapter One came out was to guess who was going to play the older versions of the young cast. Wyatt Oleff wanted Joseph Gordon-Levitt to portray Stanley Uris, while Chosen Jacobs (Mike Hanlon) and Jaeden Lieberher (Bill Denbrough) picked Chadwick Boseman and Christian Bale. Two of the actors (Sophia Lillis and Finn Wolfhard) got their wish: Jessica Chastain as Beverly March, and Bill Hader (!) as Richie Tozier. As for everyone else:

Young Bill: Jaeden Lieberher
Adult Bill: James McAvoy

Universal Pictures

Young Ben: Jeremy Ray Taylor
Adult Ben: Jay Ryan

LIFETIME

Around The Web

TAGSITIT: CHAPTER 2

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 23 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 2 weeks ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP