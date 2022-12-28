Only 52 films have grossed over one billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The latest member of the exclusive club that includes blockbusters both good (The Dark Knight) and may God have mercy on us all (2010’s Alice in Wonderland): Avatar: The Way of Water. Everyone has tulkun fever!

James Cameron’s visually-stunning sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all-time crossed the $1 billion mark on Tuesday, becoming the sixth fastest movie to do so. The only movies to reach the milestone quicker: Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Jurassic World.

In just two weeks, The Way of Water has already passed the global box office tallies of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($800 million), The Batman ($770 million), Thor: Love and Thunder ($760 million), and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939 million)… Outside of North America, Avatar 2 has enjoyed the strongest turnout in China with $104 million, followed by France with $60 million, Korea with $55.4 million, Germany with $41.5 million, and India with $39.2 million.

Avatar: The Way of Water is already the third highest-grossing movie of 2022, after likely Best Picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick and the instantly forgotten Jurassic World: Dominion, and will keep adding to its total. It could continue to top the box office throughout a slow January, unless M3GAN makes $60 million in its first week (as it should).

The lesson, as always: don’t bet against James Cameron.

(Via Variety)