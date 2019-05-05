LIONSGATE

It was another record-breaking weekend for Avengers: Endgame, which scored another $146 million, which would have been one of the top 25 openings of all time for its first weekend. This, however, was its second weekend, building on the $357 million opening weekend and bringing its ten day total to a whopping $619 million. After two weekends, Endgame is already one of the top ten movies of all time in America, and with its overseas tally, its has already crossed $2.1 billion worldwide. Globally, it is the second highest grossing movie of all time, and it took less than two weeks to arrive at that mark. It seems very well positioned to take down Avatar‘s $2.7 billion record-holding mark within the month.

Disney: King of the Box Office World. With $2.188B, AVENGERS: ENDGAME passed AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR ($2.048B), STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS ($2.068B) and TITANIC ($2.187B) to become the #2 film of all-time worldwide. Next stop: AVATAR ($2.788B). — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) May 5, 2019

Unfortunately for everyone else, Endgame didn’t leave a lot of room for its competition, as the three counter-programming efforts all failed to make a dent. Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron’s delightful Long Shot was largely beloved by critics (83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and well liked by audiences (a B Cinemascore), but the film — which cost upwards of $40 million — fizzled against Endgame, ending the weekend with only $10.02 million. In fact, it was beaten by the significantly less expensive Intruder, which took second place with $11 million. The Deon Taylor film only cost $5 million to make, so with that $11 million haul, it’s already doubled its budget.

Likewise, the animated UglyDolls couldn’t find any purchase as a family-friendly alternative to Endgame. The $45 million film earned only $8.5 million in its opening weekend, playing best to the 7-9 year-old demographic. Reviews weren’t great (34 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) but the young audience appreciated it, giving it a B+ Cinemascore.