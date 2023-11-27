Does the Marvel Cinematic Universe need a hug? It sure seems like it. If you said, even six months ago, that the once indestructible franchise was going to be in serious trouble, few would have believed you. And yet here we are. They just had their first legit box office bomb. Some of their shows go underwatched and underdiscussed. Then there’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which both lost its original director and has problems with its titular baddie. But now there’s some good news, at least.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has tapped Michael Waldron to write The Kang Dynasty, the first a planned Avengers two-fer. A Rick and Morty alum (he wrote the dating app-centered “The Old Man and the Seat), Waldron’s already in deep with the MCU. He’s credited on Doctor Strange 2, and he created Loki, one of their more successful shows. The previous draft of Kang Dynasty was written by Ant-Man 3 scribe Jeff Loveness.

All Kang Dynasty needs now is a new director, having recently lost Shang-Chi‘s Dustin Daniel Cretton. This may or may not have to do something about the actor playing Kang, too. Jonathan Majors is in the midst of a court battle concerning an alleged altercation involving an ex-girlfriend — accusations he’s vehemently denied. Majors’ trial is set to begin later this month, and it may affect whether his role will be recast or not.

In the meantime, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is (currently) scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.

(Via THR)