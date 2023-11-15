Things are not looking great for Jonathan Major‘s future in the MCU. Despite a Variety report claiming “Marvel is truly f**ked with the whole Kang angle” heading into the Loki Season 2 finale, the episode did not position Majors’ as the next major villain. In fact, it left an opening to forget about Kang the Conqueror, and now it appears Marvel may be doing just that.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Craig is no longer attached to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This news arrived on the heels of a report from earlier this week that Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness was removed from the project as Marvel pivots away from Majors and Kang altogether.

Craig will continue to be a key player at Marvel. He’s currently a director and executive producer on the upcoming Disney+ series, Wonder Man, and he’s developing a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which Craig also directed.

As for Majors, the actor is still awaiting trial after being arrested on domestic violence charges earlier this year. He was dropped by his management shortly after the arrest, and Disney pulled his upcoming film Magazine Dreams from its release schedule.

However, Majors continued to have a prominent and awkward presence in Loki Season 2, which was noted in early reviews. Executive producer Kevin Wright said the series finished production in Summer 2022, well before Majors’ arrest, and it was too late to edit the series. Also, Majors had yet to stand trial, and Wright said it would have “felt hasty” to remove him from the show “without knowing how all of this plays out.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)