Bad Trip, a hidden-camera prank movie from the co-creator of Jackass starring Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish, was scheduled to come out in theaters today, April 17. But it was pulled from the schedule, like every other movie until July, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with no new release date announced. The bad news: Bad Trip isn’t getting a theatrical release. The good news: you can watch it now.

As spotted by a Redditor, Bad Trip is available for rent on Amazon, where it costs $5.99. “From a producer of Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden-camera comedy follows two best friends (Eric André, Lil Rel Howery) as they go on a cross-country road trip and learn valuable lessons about life, love and friendship along the way,” the official description reads. It’s one of the first films to appear on Amazon through the company’s deal with South by Southwest, where Bad Trip was supposed to premiere.

As the New York Post previously reported:

South by Southwest Film Festival, which was scheduled to kick off March 13, will stream many of its movies on Amazon Prime instead of at the IRL event in Austin, Texas. Films that were slated to premiere at the fest included Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson’s The King of Staten Island, as well as hidden-camera comedy Bad Trip with Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish. They haven’t yet been confirmed for the virtual film festival, though.

They have now. You can watch Bad Trip here, and watch the trailer below.

