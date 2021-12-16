Like he does every year, Barack Obama has been unveiling his “favorite books, music, and movies” of 2021. His book list can be seen here, and on Thursday, the former-president (the one not throwing a fit over someone making fun of his hair) released the list of his favorite movies. “Next up are my favorite movies of the year. Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did,” he tweeted.

Here are Obama’s 14 favorites:

Drive My Car

Summer of Soul

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog

Pig

Passing

The Card Counter

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Worst Person in the World

Old Henry

The Last Duel

The Tragedy of MacBeth

C’mon C’mon

Quo vadis, Aida?

That’s a good list — and I’m not saying that just because three of those movies also appear on our Best Movies of 2021 list. OK, I’m slightly saying that, but where’s The Green Knight? Or Titane? Or Dune? What does Obama have against sandworms? Or maybe he’s working with Big Sandworm to get us to not see Dune, so we don’t fear the sandworms before they inevitably take over the world. I’m onto you, Obama.

Good pick with The Card Counter, though.