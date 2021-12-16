Like he does every year, Barack Obama has been unveiling his “favorite books, music, and movies” of 2021. His book list can be seen here, and on Thursday, the former-president (the one not throwing a fit over someone making fun of his hair) released the list of his favorite movies. “Next up are my favorite movies of the year. Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did,” he tweeted.
Here are Obama’s 14 favorites:
Drive My Car
Summer of Soul
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog
Pig
Passing
The Card Counter
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Worst Person in the World
Old Henry
The Last Duel
The Tragedy of MacBeth
C’mon C’mon
Quo vadis, Aida?
That’s a good list — and I’m not saying that just because three of those movies also appear on our Best Movies of 2021 list. OK, I’m slightly saying that, but where’s The Green Knight? Or Titane? Or Dune? What does Obama have against sandworms? Or maybe he’s working with Big Sandworm to get us to not see Dune, so we don’t fear the sandworms before they inevitably take over the world. I’m onto you, Obama.
Good pick with The Card Counter, though.
Next up are my favorite movies of the year. Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/peFGiaTvby
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 16, 2021