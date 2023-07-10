Barbie Movie Margot Robbie
The First ‘Barbie’ Reactions Are Absolutely Glowing About Greta Gerwig And Margot Robbie’s Pink ‘Masterpiece’

The first reactions to Barbie are pouring in, and to the surprise of no one, the Greta Gerwig film is racking up rave reviews. Starring Margot Robbie as the iconic fashion doll and Ryan Gosling as her requisite arm-candy Ken, Barbie was already been a social media hit ever since the first trailer hit. However, based on the reactions from critics, the film not only lives up to the hype, but manages to exceed thanks to a bombastic yet smart approach by Gerwig.

“#Barbie is perfection,” Katcy Stephen tweeted. “Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.

“#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible,” Joseph Deckelmeier wrote. “It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant!”

“Just went to the #Barbie premiere. Fav movie of the year,” Roxy Striar tweeted. “I can’t believe how high my expectations were & how this @Barbie went leaps and bounds beyond them. I belly laughed. I melted. Greta made a masterpiece & I legit think it should be nominated for an Oscar.”

“I loved #Barbie, Margot Robbie is especially committed to sensitively selling a full arch,” Matt Donnelly wrote. “Wait until you see the Kensurrection.”

“I can’t officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year,” Jamie Jirak tweeted. “Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious!”

You can see more Barbie reactions below:

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21.

