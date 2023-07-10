The first reactions to Barbie are pouring in, and to the surprise of no one, the Greta Gerwig film is racking up rave reviews. Starring Margot Robbie as the iconic fashion doll and Ryan Gosling as her requisite arm-candy Ken, Barbie was already been a social media hit ever since the first trailer hit. However, based on the reactions from critics, the film not only lives up to the hype, but manages to exceed thanks to a bombastic yet smart approach by Gerwig.

“#Barbie is perfection,” Katcy Stephen tweeted. “Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.

“#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible,” Joseph Deckelmeier wrote. “It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant!”

“Just went to the #Barbie premiere. Fav movie of the year,” Roxy Striar tweeted. “I can’t believe how high my expectations were & how this @Barbie went leaps and bounds beyond them. I belly laughed. I melted. Greta made a masterpiece & I legit think it should be nominated for an Oscar.”

“I loved #Barbie, Margot Robbie is especially committed to sensitively selling a full arch,” Matt Donnelly wrote. “Wait until you see the Kensurrection.”

“I can’t officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year,” Jamie Jirak tweeted. “Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious!”

You can see more Barbie reactions below:

Further BARBIE thoughts to come but the number one is I can’t believe Greta Gerwig got away with it! (said admiringly) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 10, 2023

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life. As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, she’s crafted a film that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but poignant, clever and hilarious. Margot Robbie delivers an endearing and memorable performance, though it’s Gosling who stole every scene he was in pic.twitter.com/IU9ZrbKlnq — Jack (@JStepback) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a dazzling movie that honors the bombastic nature of the 50s movie musical while maintaining masterful contemporary commentary on America’s plastic It Girl. This film dares to re-contextualize who Barbie is or isn’t and manages to nail it w/humor and heart. A triumph. pic.twitter.com/aJEvUBpPJz — this barbie hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is one of the best films I've seen this year. The screenplay features the highs and lows of the existentialism of Barbie and Ken's lives. It's a masterclass in world-building through its production design, in addition to the stellar performance by Ryan Gosling. — David (@thedaviddablo) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd — Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21.