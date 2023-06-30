Just as April showers brings May flowers, so too does June movie duds bring July movie… studs? OK, that could use some work, but after The Flash and Elemental, two of the biggest blockbusters to come out this month, underperformed at the box office, excitement is high for the holy trifecta of films coming out in July: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, and Barbie (which is also the order you should see them in).

Earlier this week, Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise initiated “back to the movies” protocol for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, as well as Oppenheimer and Barbie. “I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie,” he tweeted, along with photos where he and director co-writer Christopher McQuarrie are standing in front of posters for the three summer films.

Barbie star Margot Robbie and filmmaker Greta Gerwig have now repaid the favor. “Mission: Accepted!” a tweet on the official Barbie movie account reads. The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Oppenheimer advertisements and tickets are still there, like in Cruise’s tweet, but instead of Barbie, the pair posed with a Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One poster.

Your move, Nolan.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One comes out on July 12th, followed by Oppenheimer and Barbie on July 21st.

