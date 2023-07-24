A sleepy summer for movie theaters was saved by one of the biggest weekends in box office history.

Barbie and Oppenheimer made around $235.5 million at the domestic box office this weekend, with $155 million for Greta Gerwig’s follow-up to Little Women (the biggest opening for a female-directed film ever) and $80.5 million for Christopher Nolan’s three-hour epic. Along with additional ticket sales for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, among others, Barbenheimer weekend is “currently set to be the fourth-highest weekend haul of all-time,” according to CNBC.

“It was a truly historic weekend and continues the positive box office momentum of 2023,” said Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. “More importantly, it proves once again that America loves going to the movies to see great films.”

It also proves that people love to dress up, even for a movie about the atomic bomb. And no one this weekend dressed us better than Danielle, who goes by @hottoiletwater (lol) on Twitter. She made a black Oppenheimer jumpsuit that seamlessly transformed into a pink Barbie Land-inspired outfit.

“Violet was my blueprint. I’m obsessed with all of her looks!” Danielle told The Wrap, referring to RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven winner Violet Chachki. “I got the fabrics from Mood Fabrics in New York City. It’s overwhelming how amazing their store is and just how many fabrics they have.” She said she “pulled an all-nighter and constructed the entire garment the night before my Saturday double feature, but bought the fabrics and supplies a week before.”

The outfit is great, but so is the order she saw the films: Oppenheimer then Barbie. You don’t want to eat dessert first, then feel really bad about it for the next three hours.

BARBENHEIMER 🎀💣💅💥 Took me way to long to make this outfit, but I did it! pic.twitter.com/H0fDUzMZhx — Danielle (@hottoiletwater) July 23, 2023

