Nostalgia is a tricky thing. Nothing is harder to recreate than a joke, not to mention that these days, practically every project feels like the spiritual equivalent of a corporate executive banging a ladle against the sides of the slop trough somewhere, expecting that the sound alone will be enough to get us running and squealing.

I’m not immune to the pull of nostalgia myself, but there are also entire genres of shows that I’ve specifically avoided for the simple reason that I don’t think I could look myself in the mirror the next morning if I ever found myself getting excited about something called a “Baby Yoda.” Something about that feels a little too calculated. I know I’m a piggy. At least grant me the illusion of being a free-range piggy.

So how the hell did a Beavis and Butt-head movie released straight to streaming in 2022 wind up feeling so refreshing?

Beavis and Butt-head (has “Butt-Head” always had a hyphen? I feel like I’m being Mandela Effected here) began airing on MTV when I was nearing the age of its protagonists. It’s been… (*leans back in easy chair, quietly yearns for the release of death*) 25 YEARS since their last film effort, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, in 1996.

And yet, almost from the first frames, Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe feels not only like logical product, but something that should exist. In a weird way, Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe feels even more timely than their last movie. If that was a way to capitalize on the cartoon while its popularity was peaking, Mike Judge’s latest effort is a reminder of how comedy can be.

In the decades since Beavis And Butt-Head and Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, studios and culture broadly have assumed that the solution to comedy was more — more plot, more characters, more cameos, more dialogue. The pace of jokes has attempted to keep pace with the flow of information. Characters have gotten smarter, or at least more manic in order to keep pace. Maybe Beavis and Butt-Head’s glazed chuckling is a periodic reminder that you don’t need all that — a cyclical, necessary reaction to comedy whenever it gets too fancy, or takes itself too seriously, like waves of punk rock.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe is a movie about two horny teen dumbasses and their quixotic quest to one day score. They chuckle at anything that reminds them of sex, which is most things. That’s it, that’s the entire joke (the setup for it this time around occasionally involves NASA, a lady astronaut, the deep state, and the multiverse, but the punchline remains the same). And the longer Mike Judge (who writes, directs, and voices the leads) maintains it, the more I laughed.

Why does it feel so good to laugh at two dumbasses giggling at the word “butt?” If I could venture a guess — and this part is pure pontification on my part, because the simple, salient fact is that I laughed a lot at the two dumbasses laughing at the word butt — I think it’s because it asks so little of us.