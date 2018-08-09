A ‘Parks And Recreation’ Favorite Will Be The New Sonic The Hedgehog

Sega

The Sonic The Hedgehog movie continues to race towards production. According to early reports, the film will be a live-action hybrid, focusing on Sonic’s time as “a juvenile delinquent on the adventures in a pretty straight rural environment with a local policeman.” Jim Carrey was previously announced as the classic villain Doctor Robotnik, with James Marsden and Tika Sumpter rounding out the cast. However, now we know who will be voicing the blue speedster: Parks and Recreation‘s Ben Schwartz. Yes, Jean Ralphio is getting a franchise, y’all.

Schwartz seems pretty stoked about the news, tweeting out his excitement on Wednesday evening. It sounds like he has his preparation regimen down pat.

I. LOVE. 90S. BLUE. ICONIC. CHARACTERS. I am beyond excited about this movie. It’s gonna be amazing. I have been training by running, wagging my finger and impatiently tapping my foot. GOTTA GO FAST! https://t.co/SOYqgnf3ym — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) August 9, 2018

Schwartz is not new to the voice acting game, currently starring as Dewey Duck on the Disney Channel reboot of Duck Tales and will voice Leonardo in Nickelodeon’s upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. However, we all know who the most ridiculous cartoon character brought to life by Schwartz is.

NBC

Movies based on video games are notoriously tricky, so here’s hoping that Sony and director Jeff Fowler can strike the right tone to bring this ’90s classic to life beyond your dusty old Sega Genesis.

(Via Variety)