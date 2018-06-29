Getty Image

Jim Carrey has been making some different career choices lately, focusing on projects like his Andy Kauffman documentary and the Mr. Rogers inspired Showtime series Kidding. However, he appears to be diving into a project more like his past for his next film. According to Deadline, Carrey is in talks to play the villain Robotnik in the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog live action/CGI adaptation.

The film will be directed by newcomer Jeff Fowler and will also star Westworld‘s James Marsden and Tika Sumpter. While drawing its inspiration from the iconic Sega game, the movie will offer up a new storyline for the talking blue hedgehog, described as “a juvenile delinquent on the adventures in a pretty straight rural environment with a local policeman.”

Carrey rose to superstar status through his work in cartoonish comedies like The Mask, Batman Forever, and Ace Ventura, so it will be fun to see him back in zany mode. Robotnik is one of the classic baddies from Sonic, a mad scientist who is looking to take over the world and build his own empire. While there will be a definite CGI aspect to the film, here’s hoping Carrey gets a change to utilize his famously rubbery face to bring Robotnik’s schemes to life.

(Via Deadline)