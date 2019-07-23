The Best Cult Classics On Netflix Right Now

07.23.19 27 mins ago
best cult classics on netflix

United Artists

 

Last Updated: July 23rd

In the world of film, a cult classic is that rarest of unicorns. It’s a film that eschews mainstream popularity and blockbuster ticket sales, a film that’s misunderstood, under-appreciated by the masses, intended only for true cinephiles that can enjoy its elevated artistry. A cult movie is one that’s ahead of its time. It pushes the envelope, deals in raunchy humor, grotesque violence, thought-provoking comedy, or campy horror. Most people won’t get it, but that’s okay. For the fans of cult films, the fun comes in being part of a select few who truly understand the nuance of dick jokes, stoner comedies, and over-acted crime thrillers. And like fine wine, cult films only get better with age.

Here are some of the best cult classics currently streaming on Netflix.

Related: The Best Dark Comedies On Netflix Right Now

EMI Films

 

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Run Time: 91 min | IMDb: 8.3/10

Even if you’ve never seen any of the Monty Python films, you most certainly know of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It’s been quoted, memed, gif-ed, and idolized by comedy fans for generations. At its core, it’s a parody of the legends of King Arthur and his knights. It’s stocked with an impressive cast — John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Gilliam, etc — and it’s full of eccentric characters, bizarre adventures, and gut-bustingly funny jokes. Think failed Trojan Rabbits, modern-day murder investigations, animated monsters, and musical numbers. Intellectual midgets everywhere will love it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Watch#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXwhat to watch
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 17 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP