The Best Cult Classics On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: February 18th In the world of film, a cult classic is that rarest of unicorns. It's a film that eschews mainstream popularity and blockbuster ticket sales, a film that's misunderstood, under-appreciated by the masses, intended only for true cinephiles that can enjoy its elevated artistry. A cult movie is one that's ahead of its time. It pushes the envelope, deals in raunchy humor, grotesque violence, thought-provoking comedy, or campy horror. Most people won't get it, but that's okay. For the fans of cult films, the fun comes in being part of a select few who truly understand the nuance of dick jokes, stoner comedies, and over-acted crime thrillers. And like fine wine, cult films only get better with age. Here are some of the best cult classics currently streaming on Netflix. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) Run Time: 91 min | IMDb: 8.3/10 Even if you've never seen any of the Monty Python films, you most certainly know of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It's been quoted, memed, gif-ed, and idolized by comedy fans for generations. At its core, it's a parody of the legends of King Arthur and his knights. It's stocked with an impressive cast — John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Gilliam, etc — and it's full of eccentric characters, bizarre adventures, and gut-bustingly funny jokes. Think failed Trojan Rabbits, modern-day murder investigations, animated monsters, and musical numbers. Intellectual midgets everywhere will love it.

Blade Runner (1982) Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 8.1/10 Harrison Ford's lived long enough to see quite a few of his sci-fi franchises get the reboot treatment but this futuristic 80s flick still ranks as one of his best genre outings. Ford plays Rick Deckard, a blade runner charged with terminating four replicants — synthetic humans — who have escaped captivity and are plotting rebellion. Deckard treks across a dystopian Los Angeles, confronting ideas about humanity and morality while fighting off bioengineered humanoids and his fellow man. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) Run Time: 83 min | IMDb: 7.5/10 Probably the most influential horror film in the slasher genre, this '70s era nightmare has spawned a franchise that continues to thrill movie audiences, but the original film from Tobe Hooper is a cult classic. The film follows a group of friends who attract the attention of cannibals on their way to visit an old homestead and must try to survive the torture of Leatherface, a terrifying villain with an even scarier get-up. There's plenty of gore if that's your thing and some sly political commentary if you can look past it. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) Run Time: 112 min | IMDb: 7.5/10 Edgar Wright's 2010 action comedy about a hapless boy who must defeat evil ex-boyfriends in order to win the hand of the girl he loves is a fast-paced ride that bombards the senses. Michael Cera plays a loveable goof in the titular hero, a young man enamored with a woman named Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). In order to be with his lady love, Scott must fight her evil exes, six guys, one girl, who challenge him to truly strange contests. The film is a cinematic mash-up of Japanese anime and gamer culture, intended for the crowd who grew up on Nintendo and comic books, but it brings plenty of laughs all the same.

Trainspotting (1996) Run Time: 93 min | IMDb: 8.1/10 Danny Boyle's black comedy crime film has become a cult classic and made it on plenty "best movies" lists over the years. Ewan McGregor plays Mark Renton, an unemployed heroin addict who shares a flat with his equally unimpressive friends, Spud, Sick Boy, Franco, and Tommy. The group parties together constantly, doing drugs, getting into fights, and committing petty crimes before Renton attempts to get clean only to return home to make a drug deal that could set him up with a clean slate. It's darkly comedic, with some ridiculous twists thrown in, but the core of the story is surprisingly emotional. Kung Fu Hustle (2004) Run Time: 99 min | IMDb: 7.7/10 The early aughts action-comedy borrows elements from famous Kung Fu films of the '70s and pairs them with a completely ridiculous plot and some impressive cartoon-style fight sequences to produce a wholly original flick that we guarantee you'll marvel at. The film follows the exploits of two friends, Sing and Bone, who impersonate gang members in the hopes of joining a gang themselves and inadvertently strike up a gang war that nearly destroys the slums of the city. Of course, the real draw here is the absurdist, over-the-top comedy that takes place during some of the film's biggest action sequences. It's laugh-out-loud funny, but only if you check your brain at the door. Drive (2014) Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 7.8/10 A stone-faced Ryan Gosling steers us through the criminal underworld created by director Nicolas Winding Refn in this high-speed thriller. Gosling plays a near-silent stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway man. When he gets involved with his next-door neighbor and her young son, his carefully cultivated life is thrown into chaos, forcing him to align with criminals and take on risky jobs to protect the pair and keep a firm grip on the wheel.