The first reactions to Black Adam are rolling in, and the critics sure seem to be smelling what The Rock is cooking. The film introduces the world to the DC Comics character who’s been a long-running foil to Shazam and has the strength to go toe-to-toe with Superman. In fact, Black Adam was originally supposed to be introduced in a film that would provide the origin stories for both hero and villain, but The Rock personally called up Warner Bros. studios and said nope, Black Adam deserves his own film. That decision looks to have paid off as the reactions are overwhelmingly positive for the antihero tale that apparently lets The Rock really cut loose.

Here’s what critics are saying after experiencing Black Adam for the first time:

“@TheRock is fantastic as Black Adam,” Steven Weintraub tweeted. “He spent 10 years getting ready for this role and he literally kills anyone and everyone in his way and I loved that he didn’t pull back on who Black Adam is. Left the theater wanting to see the sequel immediately.”

have seen #BlackAdam. @TheRock is fantastic as Black Adam. He spent 10 years getting ready for this role and he literally kills anyone and everyone in his way and I loved that he didn't pull back on who Black Adam is. Left the theater wanting to see the sequel immediately. pic.twitter.com/oLQc9lg7KR — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 13, 2022

“@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times),” Courtney Howard wrote. “Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale.”

.@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale. pic.twitter.com/pDBkSHRDrI — My Scary Name *is* Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 13, 2022

“DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing,” Erik Davis tweeted. “Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please!”

DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 13, 2022

“#BlackAdam is a worthy new piece of the DC puzzle, but not the savior it promised,” Germain Lussier wrote. “A surprising compressed timeline keeps the action exciting & pace propulsive, but also turns its many (many) themes, plots, & characters into fancy window dressing. It’s messy in a watchable way.”

#BlackAdam is a worthy new piece of the DC puzzle, but not the savior it promised. A surprising compressed timeline keeps the action exciting & pace propulsive, but also turns its many (many) themes, plots, & characters into fancy window dressing. It's messy in a watchable way. pic.twitter.com/uwZUb2hbiM — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 13, 2022

You can see more Black Adam reactions below:

#BlackAdam is a game-changer!! This is the #DCComics movie I’ve been waiting for & it did not disappoint. @TheRock is electrifyingly brutal as Black Adam! This is what I wanted Black Adam to be. The action in the film is non-stop & seeing the #JSA on the big screen was a thrill! pic.twitter.com/NigTxsfmd7 — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is DC's most action-packed film to date. It's a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. Ther3 is barely anytime to breath, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnon is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing! pic.twitter.com/HxCYYNw71w — Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow @LFF (@TheDCTVshow) October 13, 2022

Pierce Brosnan kills it as Doctor Fate. He steals scenes. Charismatic as ever. Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman leaves a lot of meat on the bone for future stories to dig deeper into. His action scenes are terrific.#BlackAdam relies on action, lands some humor, and it’s bad-ass. pic.twitter.com/zYEdqIY7zO — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 13, 2022

Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/V1tY0liyph — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 13, 2022

I have seen #BlackAdam! This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and it did not disappoint. The action sequences were incredible, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes it as Black Adam. The film’s end left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/vd0Zy35lWT — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 13, 2022

BOOM! #BlackAdam @TheRock delivers us one of the most ADRENALINE FUELLED adventures of the year! This 300 style ACTION SPECTACLE feels like a hit for DC. Some side characters & a shaky script prevent this from changing the hierarchy of the DCEU. Pierce Brosnan is a scene stealer! pic.twitter.com/TWFUpBcEKs — Shahbaz 🎃 The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) October 13, 2022

Black Adam arrives in theaters on October 21.