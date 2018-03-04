Weekend Box Office: Wakanda Rules, ‘Red Sparrow’ Fails To Take Flight

MARVEL

Black Panther continues to shred the box office in its third weekend, amassing what looks like $66 million on an Oscar weekend, which is typically a quieter weekend at the box office. Not this year. With another huge haul, the film looks like it will end the weekend with around $502 million, the third fastest movie to ever to cross the $500 million mark. It is now tracking ahead of Marvel’s The Avengers, previously the highest grossing MCU film (with $623 million, overall) and has a very decent chance of taking that crown. It’s already the second highest grossing MCU film ever and it’s only three weeks into its run. It is also now the highest grossing non-sequel superhero film and should surpass The Dark Knight for second biggest superhero film ever by next weekend. It is worth noting, too, that it’s also earned over $800 million worldwide and should have no problem breaking into the $1 billion club.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

20th Century Fox

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Sparrow failed to impress this weekend. It looks like it will open with around a $17 million weekend, which actually isn’t that bad for a spy movie targetted toward adults. However, this one cost $70 million, and it is unlikely to recoup that stateside, although, with Jennifer Lawrence, it should eke out a profit worldwide. On one hand, a $17 million opening is not great for Jennifer Lawrence; on the other hand, it’s arguably a lot more than the same movie would have earned with anyone other than Jennifer Lawrence. She is basically the only draw here. It certainly wasn’t the reviews (51 percent) or the word of mouth (it gets a middling B on Cinemascore). This is also the second disappointment in a row for Lawrence after last fall’s mother!, and Passengers ($100 million domestic on a $110 million budget) didn’t exactly burn up the box office, either. She’s up next with X-Men: Dark Phoenix later this year, but other than an Adam McKay movie called Bad Blood, she doesn’t have a lot on her docket right now, as she takes the year off.