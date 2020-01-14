It’s a great week so far for comic book fans. Not only did Joker lead with 11 Oscar nominations, but Jared Leto’s Morbius is vamping out in a new trailer, and the latest Black Widow preview gives a fresh look at The Taskmaster. And now we have a new, international trailer for Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot, where a supersoldier-superhero gets an upgrade. He’s grumpy as hell, and for good reason, and no one (not even Guy Pearce’s nanotechnologist) can stop him.

Diesel, of course, portrays Groot (and Baby Groot) in the MCU, and he’s jumping over to Sony to play the Valiant Comics character. He’s definitely no longer in Disney Land, folks, given that he’s going back to his hard-hitting action roots as an ex-military guy who’s had nanites injected into his body, so that he can regenerate immediately following “lethal” injuries. He’s also (even though he doesn’t realize it at first) mad as hell over the death of his wife, so there’s going to be a heavy revenge aspect. Unstoppable and uncontrollable? You’d better believe it, and he surly enough to draw a sarcastic smiley face before killing some antagonists.

From the synopsis:

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force — stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Bloodshot will arrive on February 21, 2020.