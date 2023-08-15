Blue Beetle movie
Warner Bros
Movies

The Latest Round Of ‘Blue Beetle’ Reactions Are Here For Xolo Maridueńa Infusing Latin Culture Into The DC Universe

A new advanced screening of Blue Beetle has sparked another round of social media reactions as critics continue to praise the Latin-based superhero film. Once again, Xolo Maridueńa‘s performance is the highlight as well as the film’s heartfelt message of family.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle focuses on Jaime Reyes, a recent college grad who’s not exactly thrilled with his current job prospects. After stumbling upon a mysterious Scarab, Jamie finds himself infused with alien tech that gives him incredible powers, but also makes him and his family a target for nefarious forces that want the Scarab back.

You can see what the critics are saying below:

“Saw an early screening of #BlueBeetle today,” Noah Villaverde tweeted. “It’s a sweet, self-contained superhero origin story that has even more heart than I expected thanks to the direction of Angel Manuel Soto and a remarkably charismatic turn from Xolo Maridueña.”

“#BlueBeetle is incredible, and the best superhero film in the last few years next to #AcrossTheSpiderverse,” Swara Salih wrote. “Director @angelmanuelsoto and writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer made something so heartfelt, and hilarious (I laughed so much), with great action scenes and so much commentary.”

“#BlueBeetle brought a huge smile to my face, laughter out of me, & even a tear to my eye,” Zach Pope tweeted. “A gigantic throwback to 2000’s era filmmaking with a beautiful Latin culture mixed all into it. Come for Blue Beetle and be ready to fall in love with Xolo Maridueña & the Reyes family.”

“#BlueBeetle is quite enjoyable!” Sheraz Farooqi wrote. “A focus on family and Latin culture keeps the film grounded in heart. Xolo Maridueña is fantastic throughout. The film can feel like a Power Rangers special at times but the third act is strong. It’s a mix between the first Shazam! and Ms. Marvel.”

You can see more Blue Beetle reactions below:

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18.

