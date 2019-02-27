20th Century Fox

Bohemian Rhapsody was the sixth highest-grossing film of 2018, it’s made more money than any music biopic or “straight-up (no action, no fantasy) drama in unadjusted global grosses” ever, and it won four Oscars (including Best Actor for Rami Malek). And on top of all those accolades, the film, which apparently wasn’t directed by anyone, also broke a record set by Avengers: Infinity War. Via Yahoo:

Bohemian Rhapsody is the fastest-selling digital download film ever in the U.K. The Queen biopic has sold nearly 265,000 digital copies in its first eight days and has climbed from number two to the peak spot after just one week. It amassed more sales than Avengers: Infinity War did in the same timeframe. The star-studded Marvel superhero blockbuster notched up just under 253,000 digital downloads in its first eight days on sale last summer.

Yes, it’s only digital downloads (including on Amazon and iTunes), but when any movie tops Avengers: Infinity War, the most-anticipated superhero film of all-time, in, well, anything, it’s a big deal. Thanos ain’t got nothing on Freddie Mercury. The hits keep coming for Bohemian, too: the movie is coming to theaters in China, despite Malek’s Oscars acceptance speech being censored there. “It still remains unclear whether the film will run uncensored,” according to Variety. “The most popular user comments under Fox’s announcement of the news on [website] Weibo expressed concern that homosexual content would be cut.” To which American viewers responded, what homosexual content?

Meanwhile, here’s a fun thread for Queen fans:

easter eggs to find in the film ‘bohemian rhapsody,’ a thread. pic.twitter.com/xhm2DTUVGj — 𝓪𝓾𝓽 (@freddiemalek) February 26, 2019

