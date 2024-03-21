Troy Duffy’s Boondock Saints (1999) isn’t a stellar movie, but the original film does have begrudging charm and does hold a place in cult-film history. After all, this was the project that had Willem Dafoe conducting a “firefight” and also made many Norman Reedus fans light up and follow him to the ends of the (apocalyptic) world with Happy Keanu in tow. Of course, Reedus has also become known for his Death Stranding turn and will appear in The Bikeriders alongside Tom Hardy and Austin Butler, but he’ll always be Daryl Dixon and, to a degree, Murphy MacManus.

Reedus and co-star Sean Patrick Flanery did appear in the followup, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2007), but it’s fair to say that many viewers might have erased that film from memory like the MacManus Brothers washed away the dirt of Ireland in a WTF shower scene. However, the franchise is apparently not dead. Really? Yes. Deadline reports that John Wick production house Thunder Road, is in the thick of things:

The rebirth of the 1999 cult favorite film The Boondock Saints is upon us. Thunder Road, the producer behind the John Wick films, has stepped in and joined rights holder Dragonfly Films to make what they are calling a reimagining of the action film franchise about the fraternal twin Irish brothers who raise holy hell to rid their Boston hometown of all criminals. In the current configuration, Troy Duffy will step aside as directing, after creating and helming the original and the 2009 sequel The Boondock Saints: All Saints Day.

Both Reedus and Flanery are onboard, and the duo will welcome new “Saints” to their cause. At this time, the threequel does not have a director, and yep, it will not be Duffy. He will, however, apparently be writing “a series of books” to further detail the Saints’ stories. There’s no word yet on whether Dafoe will reenter the picture, but he did make a tiny appearance in All Saints Day, so never say never (do gratuitous violence).

(Via Deadline)