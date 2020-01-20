Brad Pitt’s Hilarious Acceptance Speech Stole The Show At The SAG Awards

Brad Pitt is planning to make the most of his SAG Award win for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Pitt won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for the Quintin Tarantino movie on Sunday and gave a charming speech in which the actor claimed he needed to update his online dating profiles to reflect the big win.

Why don't we ever see Brad Pitt when we're swiping on Tinder?! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Pitt had jokes for a variety of subjects in his speech, cracking jokes about all the feet in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, individually thanking costars such as “Margo Robbie’s feet” as well as those of Dakota Fanning and Margaret Qualley.

“Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” Pitt said.

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA." Brad Pitt is full of quips as he accepts the #SAGAwards statue for best supporting actor in a film https://t.co/duqdI5q1az pic.twitter.com/Kb1kL0LqR6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

He was also gracious in his win, joking about how “difficult” the role was.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife,” Pitt joked. “It was a big stretch.”

The line made him stop and laugh at himself, and even Jennifer Aniston was caught clapping about that joke. Pitt spoke fondly about the acting community and being able to make fun of yourself, something he wanted to bring to the screen and obviously brought to his speech. He also had a nice moment where he watched Jenifer Aniston accept an award she won for The Morning Show, as cameras caught him watching a screen backstage as she gave her acceptance speech.

We forever want to watch Brad watch Jen receive her Actor® #sagawards pic.twitter.com/4arINQhKQx — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston win her award has us dead? Dying? Done? #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/0va14ZoNn8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

Their reunion caused quite a stir online.

It was a good day for Pitt, to say the least. And maybe the trophy will help him find love, too.