It’s not unusual for big actors to never work with each other, and for most of their careers Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock never appeared on screen save for the occasional awards show. And yet this year there have already been two movies featuring both of them. Granted, they weren’t full-on co-starring roles; Pitt had a small role in The Lost City while Bullock was heard but not seen until the ending of Bullet Train. But it turns out they almost did a big movie side-by-side. They would have even done a lot of fighting.

In a new interview with British Vogue (as caught by Deadline), Pitt brought up a project he was working on with Bullock that, alas, didn’t get that far. “Actually, Sandy and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC’s most successful salespeople, but we’re getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we’re taking it out on air as we sell things,” he said, then added, “That’s as far as we got.”

Pitt hasn’t done too many straight comedies, so this unnamed QVC divorcee romp would have been an outlier in his mostly serious career. He has been loosening up, though, playing cinema’s most laidback maybe murderer in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and pure goofball (who still fights) in Bullet Train. In real life, though, his antics are even more colorful.

