Michelle Yeoh, Brian Cox, Stanley Tucci, And More Have Joined The Cast Of The Next Russo Brothers Movie For Netflix

For reasons unknown, the hottest directors in Hollywood are Joe and Anthony Russo. The brother directing duo, whose accomplishments include Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Cherry, The Gray Man, and episodes of Community and Arrested Development have gathered an A-list cast for their next project for Netflix, despite their collectively agreed upon mediocrity.

The film, The Electric State, is an adaptation of the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, adapted for the screen by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. But to balance out the Pratt of it all, Deadline reports a stacked supporting cast including Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate. I don’t think anyone could have predicted that Succession star and legend Brian Cox would participate in a Russo Brothers film, but maybe his iconic McDonald’s commercials should have been a sign that the man is down to clown.

At this time, it’s unknown who the newly added cast is playing, though Cox and Slate are reportedly providing voices for their characters. Per Deadline, The Electric State is “set in a retro-futuristic past, where an orphaned teenager (Brown) traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.” The Electric State is expected to start filming this fall.

(Via Deadline)