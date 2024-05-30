The Hollywood Reporter recently rounded up some of the most powerful women in Hollywood for a roundtable interview that consisted of Brie Larson, Jodie Foster, Jennifer Aniston, Sofía Vergara, Nicole Kidman, Anna Sawai and Naomi Watts all discussing the highs and lows of acting, like losing out on jobs and snorting fake on-screen cocaine. You know, work stuff.

In the interview, Larson (Captain Marvel herself) revealed that she reaches out to up-and-coming actors who are cast in superhero movies in order to help them get adjusted. Watts asked Larson if she is a “superhero mentor,” the actress replied, “Always. I’m the first person to email everybody because it’s very specific and very strange. People are like, ‘I don’t know how to do this.’ Yeah, no one does. Why would you? I’ll say, ‘Train, because you’ll want to be as prepared in your body as you possibly can because it only gets harder as the job goes on,'” she explained.

Larson had a particularly harsh welcome into the Marvel universe after being cast in Captain Marvel, the first female-led superhero flick from the studio.

But besides ignoring fan reactions, Larson’s biggest advice involves using the bathroom. She added that she advised the up-and-coming superheroes to “Really understand how to be able to go to the bathroom in your suit.” Larson then revealed that it took her 45 minutes to take off (and put back on) her Captain Marvel suit.

Though Larson has been open about her struggles in the Marvel spotlight, that doesn’t stop her from reaching out to others on the same path. She added, “It’s a whole thing, and it’s a lot of pressure. And I think it’s a strange thing, especially when you’re a newcomer and you’re tasked with being the most powerful blah, blah, blah of blah, blah, blah, and you feel scared. It’s so hard to be the cool, confident one when you’re like, ‘Do I know what I’m supposed to be doing?'” Even if she didn’t know what she was doing, she sure looked cool doing it.

Meanwhile, Foster added, “I don’t know if anybody told you, but none of us knows what we’re doing.” It’s validating that the rich and famous feel just like us normal folks, too.

