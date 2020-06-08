Some good news and bad news. The good: There’s going to be a new Evil Dead movie. The bad: It won’t star Bruce Campbell. But you may have already suspected that. The cult film and TV legend with the world class chin retired from the role that made him famous a couple years ago, and he’s stood by his proclamation. Still, a new Evil Dead movie isn’t anything to sneeze at, right?

The news broke in an interview with Empire, in which the beloved actor revealed not only would he not be appearing in the latest film from the classic horror franchise, which began in 1981, but Sam Raimi wouldn’t be directing either. Instead it will be Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin.

“It’s called Evil Dead Now,” Campbell revealed. “Sam handpicked Lee – he did a cool movie called The Hole In The Ground. We’re going to get that sucker out as soon as practical.”

Campbell didn’t offer too many specifics, though he did imply Evil Dead Now will feature a female hero. So did Fede Alverez’s 2013 stand-alone remake, which had no relation to the original films, nor with the subsequent TV show Ash vs. the Evil Dead, which brought Campbell back to the role over the course of three seasons.

One thing he did say was Evil Dead Now will be “more dynamic,” though he didn’t specify whether he was comparing it to the 2013 Evil Dead or Ash vs. the Evil Dead (or, really, any of the previous entries). “We just want to keep the series current,” Campbell said. “And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That’s what we’re going to continue.”

In addition to starring in Ash vs. the Evil Dead, Campbell served as executive producer, and both he and Raimi will be involved in this new one on the production side. But it sounds like Campbell is cool with leaving Ash on the shelf. He told Empire that going forward, the franchise will have to function without him. “Which is fine,” he added. “And liberating.”

