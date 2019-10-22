We had arrived at Bruce Springsteen’s home recording studio a bit early. (I’ll admit, everything about that first sentence, as I read it back, sounds fake.) There was an unusually low amount of traffic on the way from Manhattan down to Bruce’s New Jersey residence, so to kill some time myself and the other four film writers who were invited all kind of just stood around, looking a little nervously at each other – because there was no way to really pretend any of this was “normal.” The room we were in, just off from Bruce’s recording studio, featured a plate of assorted bagels. On Bruce’s couch sat a Greetings From Asbury Park throw pillow.

It’s weird when Bruce Springsteen enters a room. Let me rephrase, it’s weird when he “casually” enters a room. I mean, it is his house. He’s not going to really have “people” with him. It’s funny, it’s as if over a half-century of performing for millions of people trained him just how to put a crowd (in this case, a “crowd” of five people) at ease and settle in for a good time. As he enters, it was kind of like a concert, “Hello, hello, hello!” He then greets us all individually, then looked skeptically at the plate of bagels. He then looked back at us, and in his “sarcastically enthusiastic” voice declares, “We have provided you with … FREE BAGELS!”

(Let’s back up for a second here, because the high comedy of all this was the shuttle bus we were on initially took us to the wrong house. We pulled into the driveway of not-Bruce Springsteen’s house and we found it odd there was no security and no one was there to greet us – and this house didn’t really strike any of us as a house Bruce Springsteen would live in. It was a little bit too green and there were way too many wind chimes. After about two minutes of trying to talk ourselves into it, or go up to the door, a colleague of mine, Erik, in his Long Island accent, screams, “There’s no fucking way Bruce Springsteen lives in THAT house!” So we drove off. And Erik was correct. Bruce Springsteen did not live in that house.)

Bruce Springsteen is making his directorial debut (co-directing along with Thom Zimney) with the wonderful Western Stars, which is part concert movie, part a continuation of his autobiography, as Springsteen wrestles with who he was and who he still wants to be. It’s a film about regret, reflection, and eventual love and understanding. This movie partially exists as a way to prolong the album of the same name’s lifespan as Bruce, like everyone else, tries to figure out how things work in this new era of media.

“You can’t depend on radio or the usual outlets for promotion,” says Springsteen. “And so I go, well, gee, you know, if I just put the record out, it’s going to come, people are going to buy it, it’s going to disappear. So how do I give the record a longer life?”

That longer life became Western Stars the major motion picture. And when you make a movie, you don’t make the rounds with the usual rock journalists. No, now you talk to the film journalists. Which basically translates to us five movie dorks somehow hanging out at Bruce Springsteen’s house. We are probably the only group of people who, by comparison, make rock journalists look really cool.

To be fair to us, Bruce actually seemed like he was having a nice time talking with us. Most of the group conversation was just shooting the shit about movies. I suspect he doesn’t get to do that very often. So much so that, at the end of our allotted time, he told us to keep going. (Which gave me my chance to ask Springsteen something I’ve literally wanted to ask him for the last 34 years. We’ll get to that at the end. But, yes, Bruce really loves movies.)

“I’d say, you know, at 27 and 28, Darkness on the Edge of Town and forward I became a bit of a film buff – and looked for other artists who were, and in a way that they were conceptualizing their work,” says Springsteen. “So, The Searchers and My Darling Clementine and She Wore a Yellow Ribbon and Fort Apache, all the great Ford westerns.”