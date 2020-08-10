MARVEL
A Marvel Star Whose Character Died In 'Avengers: Infinity War' Was Supposed To Return In 'Endgame'

If you’ve been waiting to watch Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame for the first time because you’re marathoning your way through the Marvel Cinematic Universe but you’re struggling to make it past Iron Man 3 (I understand), stop reading here. For everyone else: of all the deaths in Infinity War — the actual deaths, like Heimdall and Loki, not the turned-to-dust “deaths” — the one that hit the hardest was Proxima Midnight. Not because the Black Order member was a particularly interesting character, but because she was played by Uproxx (but not Emmys, sadly) favorite Carrie Coon.

Proxima was killed by Scarlet Witch in Infinity War, but “Coon was invited back by directors Anthony and Joe Russo to appear in the sequel,” according to EW, because what is dead may never die in the MCU. “I got a voice-over audition; it was not specified what the project was. They were being very secretive about it, but I was given some of the lines that did end up being in the film,” The Leftovers star told PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “[Anthony and Joe Russo] were excited about the possibility of me actually physicalizing the character as well, and they invited me to come down to Atlanta. I was pregnant and doing a play at the time, so I [was] on set with them for about 12 hours.”

For 12 hours of work, you can say you were in one of the highest-grossing movies ever. Not a bad deal. Coon wasn’t in THE highest-grossing movie ever, however, because while Proxima technically appears in Endgame, due to some wibbly wobbly, timey wimey-ness, the character doesn’t have any lines, and she’s played by Coon’s stand-in.

I say f*ck it and put Carrie Coon in every Marvel movie. She can play a different character every time. Would anyone actually complain if she’s the new Captain Marvel?

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

