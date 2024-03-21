It might seem a little unfair when two objectively beautiful people become in-laws and form a larger, much more beautiful family, but it happens a lot in Hollywood so we shouldn’t be surprised.

Last year, it was revealed that objectively beautiful people Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged, which would make famously handsome Lenny Kravitz Tatum’s father-in-law. That’s a lot of pressure coming from the man who wrote “Are You Gonna Go My Way?” but surely Magic Mike can handle this.

Kravtiz appeared on Sherri where he gushed over meeting Tatum, his future son-in-law. He called the first meeting “very natural” and has nothing but praise for the actor. “He’s very sweet and it works,” Kravtixa said. “Life is about timing and what you’ve gone through, what you’ve learned, and they’re in the right place.” Sounds like the lyrics to his next big hit.

The singer also confirmed that they are not just fake friends, they actually do hang out without Zoe. “He’s a great guy. We got on really well. We have our own relationship as well,” Lenny said. “We hang out. He’s a very soulful human being, he was raised well, he has manners and class.” The kind of class you can only get from working as a janitor at a prestigious dance school.

Tatum has been dating Zoe since 2021, and the two are expected to tie the knot sometime soon, but he’s already treating Kravitz like his dad by doing what all sons do: lightly roast them on social media. The actor called out a particularly revealing photo of Kravitz with his abs out, commenting “Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha” It’s the extra “Hahaha” that really brings this disgustingly beautiful family together.

It might seem a little weird, but Tatum has been down this road before. The man just really appreciated abs.

(Via ET, Sherri)