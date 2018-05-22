Getty Image

Charlize Theron is currently riding high on the box-office success of Atomic Blonde while also plotting her next career move after the financially underperforming Tully. According to the Hollywood Reporter, she has chosen her next role, which carries undertones of both these previous endeavors — Theron has signed on to play Megyn Kelly (who was once held out as a cable-news juggernaut) in a movie about Roger Ailes’ downfall from Fox News grace.

On its face — or perhaps a year ago — this would have seemed like a solid move for Theron, as Kelly was presumed to be a hot television property on her way from Fox News to NBC. However, Kelly’s ratings have disappointed, both for her Sunday night news magazine (which is no longer a thing) and her Today hour. Perhaps Theron is seeing this role as a labor of love, for she’s also signed on to produce alongside director Jay Roach.

Details on the project are scarce so far, but it’s presumed that the film will follow Roger Ailes’ career trajectory as well, until the time when he’s ousted after a wave of sexual misconduct complaints. The film is also expected to feature a host of other recognizable characters:

The project is described as an ensemble pic, with Ailes and others who were involved at Fox News during his reign said to be major players in the piece. Characters included are likely to be Carlson, former anchor Greta Van Susteren, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and fired host Bill O’Reilly.

Roach is known for his politically-centric films, including Game Change, which was about Sarah Palin’s role in the 2000 election. He’s also apparently working on adapting Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury. And while Theron’s project doesn’t sound like box-office gold by any stretch, perhaps the project is coming together with awards show potential in mind, rather than dollars?

(Via Hollywood Reporter)