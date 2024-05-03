After years of playing one caped character, Chris Hemsworth signed on to play… another caped character. He’s not a huge fan of the clothing accessory, because he’s not a phantom haunting an opera, but can you blame him for wanting to play the bad guy in George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

“Yeah, it was a real departure, and it was nice…” Hemsworth told EW about taking on the role of Warlord Dementus. “I was about to say it was nice not to wear a cape, but… I did have a cape in this film. And it’s red — or it becomes red eventually, as well. The absurdity of that.” He added, “It’s not intentional to be a comparison of Thor, but I found a wonderful departure to it — to play the villain, transform, and inhabit a completely different physicality was a lot of fun. I loved it. And it was the real attraction.”

When co-star Anya Taylor-Joy brought the conversation back to capes by asking if they’re annoying to wear, Hemsworth quickly replied, “Hate ’em. So impractical.” Tying a teddy bear to your shirt, though? That’s fashion.

Here’s the official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens in theaters on May 24.

