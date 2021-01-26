Chris Hemsworth shared a photo commemorating the first day of shooting on the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, but the actor did more than just build up hype for his latest Marvel adventure. In a heartfelt post, Hemsworth endorsed efforts to change the date for “Australia Day,” which coincided with the start of filming on Love and Thunder. The national holiday was enacted in 1994 but has faced significant pushback from indigenous communities who have dubbed the event “Invasion Day” due to its celebration of the arrival of the British First Fleet. Using his Marvel clout, Hemsworth endorsed efforts to find a day that all Australians can join together and honor their country without condoning the evils of colonization. Via Instagram:

Many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let’s begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let’s find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together.

In the photos shared the Thor star, he’s joined by Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi as the two take place in a “Welcome to Country” ceremony performed by aboriginal dancers.

You can see Hemsworth’s Instagram post below:

Chris Pratt is also in country to reprise his role of Star-Lord and keep his hilarious rivalry with Thor going following the events of Avengers: Endgame, and there are reports that even more cast members from the Guardians of the Galaxy are quarantining in Australia to shoot cameos for the film.

