The comics versions of comic book characters aren’t always on the same paths as their big screen counterparts. Often times they’re very different. A recent example can be found in the latest issue of Guardians of the Galaxy. In the movies, Star-Lord — the gang’s resident half-human, played by Chris Pratt — is still merrily cruising around the stars with his team, plus new buddy Thor, rearing for their third adventure. In the comics, meanwhile, he’s enjoying a long stint in a polyamorous bisexual relationship.

People ignoring the fact that not only does #StarLord engage in a relationship with an alien man, but also a polyamorous relationship with an alien man and woman. pic.twitter.com/xgw8YM1OGH — Will 'Gundam Is Cool' Thames (@WillThames1) December 14, 2020

In the latest issue, entitled “I Shall Make You a Star-Lord,” a long-haired and intensely bearded Peter Quill finds himself in a strange land called Morinus, where he winds up spending 150 years. After twelve years he winds up in a threeway relationship with a pair of humanoids: a woman named Aradia and a man named Mors.

“It’s been over a decade,” Quill tells the two when he decides to take things next level. “Time to accept the truth…Morinus is my home. You’re my home.”

Marvel has yet to comment on whether this will wind up incorporated into the film wing of the Guardians-verse, but many online are much more interested in hearing what Pratt has to say. Back in February of last year, Elliot Page called out Pratt’s church, Hillsong, for being “infamously anti-LGBTQ.” Pratt defended his parish, saying, “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

In the meantime, Guardians director James Gunn still has to finish The Suicide Squad before he gets to Vol. 3. So there’s plenty of time to wonder if the Pratt version of Star-Lord is cooler than we thought.

(Via EW)