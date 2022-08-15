Bryce Dallas Howard has shed some light on the pay disparity between her and Chris Pratt for their work in the Jurassic World sequels. Back in 2018, several industry reports claimed that Howard was making $2 million less than Pratt for the first sequel, Fallen Kingdom, but the actress has now revealed that it was “so much less.” Not only that, but the situation only improved when Pratt stepped in and used his clout to negotiate other franchise opportunities.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard told Insider. “When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

According to Howard, Pratt learned of the situation and made sure she got an equal cut of the theme park and video game deals that were separate from their film contracts. Via Insider:

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'” Howard said.

While Pratt couldn’t do much for her film salary, the side deals he negotiated ended up being surprisingly profitable. “And I love him so much for doing that,” Howard said. “I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

