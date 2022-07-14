Deadline reported in 2015 that Disney had “set its sights” on Chris Pratt playing Indiana Jones in an attempt to revive the franchise. This was around the time that Parks and Recreation went off the air and Pratt appeared in The Lego Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy, and before he was the near-universal choice for Worst Chris. There has been no official confirmation on the Pratt as Indy rumors since, but the Jurassic World star was recently asked about them while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

In response to host Josh Horowitz asking if he’s ever had a conversation with anyone, including director Steven Spielberg, about playing Indiana Jones, Pratt joked, “I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven Who?” He went on, “No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford? All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play… ?”

The exact quote is: “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.” Harrison Ford is not someone I would want to f*ck with even from beyond the grave (as a regular ghost or a Force ghost, not that Ford knows what those are), but Pratt doesn’t deny the rumors. As noted by Horowitz, “I’m no body language expert but watch this video and tell me Chris Pratt did not talk to Steven Spielberg about taking over Indiana Jones in some capacity.”

I’m no body language expert but watch this video and tell me Chris Pratt did not talk to Steven Spielberg about taking over Indiana Jones in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/bqOdebFHla — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 14, 2022

There probably were discussions until Ford agreed to play Indy for one final (?) time in Indiana Jones 5, which comes out June 30, 2023. Let’s stash the Pratt-as-Indiana Jones rumors where they belong: not a museum, but in the same warehouse as the Ark of the Covenant.