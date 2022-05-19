When he’s not galloping around the galaxy being a guardian, Chris Pratt has been consistently playing a big-time war dude, whether it be a real war or dinosaur war. The point is, this guy loves acting with guns. Now, he gets to do that in his own TV show!

The Terminal List is an upcoming Amazon Prime series based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. The series follows Pratt as Navy Seal James Reece as he returns from a deadly mission and tries to piece together what exactly happened out there, and why he was the only one to survive. There are explosions, gunfire, and of course a scene of Pratt playing guitar.

The series also stars Friday Night Lights’ Taylor Kitsch and Hustlers’ Constance Wu, along with Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is also Pratt’s brother-in-law, in case you needed a refresher on that family tree.

Showrunner David DiGillio told People: “Jack [Carr]’s mixture of action, conspiracy, and military authenticity is unparalleled on the page. We knew that if we honored that authenticity, and added in some hair-raising psychological twists and turns, we would have something not just entertaining, but wholly original onscreen. We’ve taken all of Jack Carr’s tradecraft and set it against a tone of paranoia and intrigue.”

The eight-episode series will debut on Amazon Prime on July 4th weekend, just in time for the fireworks. Check out the trailer above.