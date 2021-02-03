With a month to go until its release, Amazon has dropped a new trailer for Coming 2 America the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy classic starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. While the first trailer didn’t go big on the plot and, instead, focused on showcasing the two leads reuniting with the original cast, including Murphy and Hall once again playing several side characters, this latest trailer sheds more light on the story in Coming 2 America.

As Murphy’s Prince Akeem returns to New York to locate a son he didn’t know he had, he also reunites with the boy’s mother played by Leslie Jones who brings the comedy right from the jump. Tracey Morgan is also along for the ride as Uncle Reem who tags along when Akeem flies the whole family to his royal palace where he’s dealing with an unhappy family, who are not thrilled about his illegitimate son, and Wesley Snipes‘ General Izzi who’s making it very known that he plans to overthrow Akeem and become the new ruler of Zamunda.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones are reprising their roles. Additional cast includes Tracy Morgan and Jay Pharaoh.

Coming 2 America starts streaming March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

(Via Amazon Prime Video)