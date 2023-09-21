Spears Crossroads
MTV Films
Movies

The 2002 Britney Spears Movie ‘Crossroads’ (Which Has A Much Wilder Cast Than You Remember) Is Heading Back To Theaters

Long before Shonda Rhimes was out here creating her own empire with Grey’s Anatomy and its adjacent properties, she penned a movie for a world-renowned pop star back before Shondaland was even on the map. Crossroads was Britney Spears‘ first (and only) starring role, and it became a teen road trip with the most random cast and musical numbers to ever exist.

The movie starred Spears as Lucy, a small-town girl, and her best friends, played by Taryn Manning and then-unknown Zoe Saldana who go on a road trip right before graduating from high school. They laugh, they cry, and they hang out with a suspected murderer. It’s all about the journey, right? Well, if you didn’t get a chance to check it out in theaters over 20 years ago, now is the time! This way, you’ll be able to really appreciate the stacked cast, which also includes Justin Long as a love interest(!), as well as Kim Cattrall (!), and Dan Aykroyd (!) as Britney’s parents (?!?!). It also sounds like a great Sex and the City episode concept.

Crossroads will get a limited release this October in order to tie in with Spears’ upcoming memoir The Woman In Me. The movie will be shown at 875 locations across the country and will include a bonus sing-along of two Spears songs for your own little movie theater concert. Those are huge these days! The movie will hit theaters on October 23rd and 25th… so you can do an Eras Tour/Crossroads event if you choose to do so.

(Via Variety)

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×