On the heels of Aladdin and The Lion King, Disney is already gearing up for its next big live-action remake of one of its many animated classics from the past few decades. The next title on the list? The Little Mermaid, which first swam into theaters everywhere in 1989. Singer Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel, while Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem have been tapped to play Ursula and King Triton. Many other names have been circling director Rob Marshall’s next project, including a notable Hamilton alum.

According to Variety, Daveed Diggs — who originated the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson roles for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hugely popular musical, and starred in the critically acclaimed film Blindspotting — is in talks to voice Sebastian. The red crustacean was a huge part of the original animated movie as the king’s servant and Ariel’s frequent companion. He’s also responsible for one of the film’s most recognizable tunes, “Under the Sea.”

Seeing as how the live-action Little Mermaid remake will feature many of the original songs — as well as a few new numbers from Diggs’ old pal Miranda — chances are good the actor will be singing about how “the seaweed is always greener.” At least, that’s if he decides to take the job.

