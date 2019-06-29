Getty Image

It’s been awhile since we heard about Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the 1989 classic that gave Disney’s animated feature wing a much-needed shot in the arm at the end of a spotty decade. Pre-production has been going on forever — at one point it was to star Chloë Grace Moretz and to be directed by Sofia Coppola — but here’s a good sign that things are finally moving right along: As per Variety, Melissa McCarthy is in talks to take on the role of Ursula, the tentacled, white-haired sea witch who ensnares the plucky Ariel (who has not yet been cast).

If McCarthy signs on for the role, the Oscar-nominated actress will not only get to warble her way through Ursula’s big number, “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” but possibly some new tunes, which will be penned by no less than Lin-Manuel Miranda. McCarthy isn’t exactly known for her singing chops, though she has held her own in lip synch battles with Jimmy Fallon, which is close enough?