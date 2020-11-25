ryan reynolds deadpool
20th Century
Movies

Rob Liefeld Sounds Pretty Excited ‘Deadpool 3’ Is Bringing ‘New Voices’ To The Table

TwitterContributing Writer

We already know the next Deadpool movie is going in a very different direction than previous entries, with Bob’s Burgers writers Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux reportedly penning the threequel in the Ryan Reynolds-led comic book movie franchise. But if you were wondering what Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld thought of this new direction, you’ll be disappointed to learn that he’s”open to new voices” taking on his creation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liefeld had a positive reaction to the news — not the least becuase he’s apparently a big fan of the Fox cartoon.

Liefeld, who counts himself as a fan of Bob’s Burgers, notes that the Molyneux sisters must have had a strong pitch to win over star Ryan Reynolds and Marvel. He’s excited to see their take on the foul mouthed hero, who moves from Fox to Disney-owned Marvel for the film, following Disney’s acquisition of the studio.

“I think people should just be open to new voices,” says Liefeld. “Without new voices, I never would have gotten a job in comics. Without new voices, [Walking Dead creator] Robert Kirkman never breaks into comics.”

The story says that Liefeld was keen to judge the reaction to the news on social media, and basically any news in the comic book movie universe will have some negative reaction somewhere. But you certainly won’t find Liefeld among the haters or a script that likely doesn’t even exist yet.

[via THR]

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×