Movie stars love teaming up with directors. De Niro and Scorsese. DiCaprio and Scorsese. Denzel and Spike Lee. Samuel L. Jackson and Tarantino. Now it appears another pair is forming. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds, who has already worked with director Shawn Levy twice, is looking to do so a third time, and on one of the biggest threequels out there.

That film is Deadpool 3, Reynolds’ third go as Marvel’s most profane anti-superhero. As per THR, Levy — who directed Reynolds in both Free Guy and the new The Adam Project — is in talks to take over a series that has already shuffled through two directors, Tim Miller and David Leitch.

Should the Deadpool 3 gig go to him, it will be by far Levy’s bluest movie. He got started with more family-oriented fare, such as Big Fat Liar, Cheaper by the Dozen, and the Night at the Museum trilogy. Since Free Guy, his films have starred Reynolds, both blockbuster comedies with fantastical, high-concept premises. Does this mean Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 will show a softer Deadpool? Who knows!

The Adam Project premiered on Netflix Friday, and it was described by Uproxx as “like someone put Back To The Future, Frequency, and Guardians Of The Galaxy into a narrative blender.”

