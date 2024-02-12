An Alternate ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Changed A Very Dirty Joke

There have been references to pegging in TV shows and movies for years now (shout out to that one episode of Broad City). It’s not as normalized as foot fetish representation, but it’s not far behind, either. That being said, it’s still pretty shocking to hear a pegging joke in the trailer for a Disney movie.

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer premiered during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday — or at least a teaser for the trailer did. To watch the full-length video, people were instructed to head to YouTube where the trailer was uploaded in all its R-rated (and Easter eggs) glory. There’s swearing, butt slaps, loads of violence and blood, and the aforementioned pegging joke.

Unless you caught the alternate trailer:

The international trailer for ‘DEADPOOL 3’ replaces “pegging” with “R-rating” pic.twitter.com/cATYAzMC20 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 12, 2024

Instead of Ryan Reynolds (in Deadpool’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut) saying “pegging isn’t new for me, friendo, but it is for Disney,” the PG-13 version of the trailer has him quipping “the R rating isn’t new for me friendo, but it is for Disney” before looking at the camera.

That Deadpool, ain’t he a stinker?

Deadpool & Wolverine, which is directed by Shawn Levy and also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen (Tom from Succession!), opens on July 26.