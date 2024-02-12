As anticipated, Marvel unleashed a trailer for Deadpool 3 during the Super Bowl, and it was the madcap first look that did not disappoint. Now titled Deadpool & Wolverine, the wild preview introduces Ryan Reynolds‘ Merc with the Mouth to the MCU where he promptly gets to work declaring himself as the Marvel Jesus. The studio could desperately use a hit after a rough 2023, and Deadpool could very easily be the Messiah that Kevin Feige is looking for.

As for how Deadpool makes the jump from the Fox movies to the MCU, that was just one of the many surprises tucked into the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. It turns out Deadpool will get snatched up by the Time Variance Authority from Loki, which is an interesting twist. However, instead of dealing with Tom Hiddleston’s Trickster God or Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Deadpool’s handler will be Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen.

The TVA kidnapping Deadpool after he ruined everything with time travel is such a funny idea I love it so much, it's such a smart way to naturally integrate him into the MCU pic.twitter.com/NXl3UDjRT6 — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) February 12, 2024

Based on the trailer, it appears that the TVA is very concerned about the state of the Sacred Timeline, which seems to be colliding with the Fox universe. (An event that was heavily hinted at in The Marvels.) For some reason, Deadpool is “special” and will play some sort of role in alleviating (or exacerbating) the fallout of whatever reality-shattering event is happening.

In the meantime, the multiversal shenanigans gave the filmmakers a chance to litter the Deadpool 3 trailer with Easter eggs, and Marvel fans had a blast trying to catch them all. We’ll break down as many as we can below:

Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is a major Marvel villain that MCU fans are hoping will appear sooner rather than later, and take over as the next Big Bad now that Kang is being quietly sidelined follow Jonathan Majors’ conviction. That fan fever has led to wild speculation that the figure below is Doom, but honestly, we not put money on that one.

Could Doom show up in Deadpool 3? Literally anything is possible with this movie, so we’re not ruling it out. It just probably isn’t this dude.

Kept unpausing and repausing that Deadpool and Wolverine trailer to grab this shot cause I thought this was Dr. Doom. Seems unlikely cause he's got a gun (unless that's a Doom thing I don't know??). Who can say. pic.twitter.com/HViQQC2Z7x — Dylan Ilvento 🇵🇸 (@DylanIlvento) February 12, 2024

Secret Wars

While we’re not entirely sold on Doctor Doom being spotted in the trailer, that is very clearly an issue of Secret Wars lying next to Deadpool as he waits to get stabbed by Wolverine. That particular issue is from a Secret Wars series from the mid 2010s that saw Doom basically become an all-out God as he saved the collapsing Marvel Universe by crushing it and building a new one with the help of Doctor Strange and Molecule Man.

Considering Avengers: Secret Wars is the next big Marvel event movie, Deadpool 3 is putting some significant cards on the trailer with this tiny little Easter egg.