As anticipated, Marvel unleashed a trailer for Deadpool 3 during the Super Bowl, and it was the madcap first look that did not disappoint. Now titled Deadpool & Wolverine, the wild preview introduces Ryan Reynolds‘ Merc with the Mouth to the MCU where he promptly gets to work declaring himself as the Marvel Jesus. The studio could desperately use a hit after a rough 2023, and Deadpool could very easily be the Messiah that Kevin Feige is looking for.
As for how Deadpool makes the jump from the Fox movies to the MCU, that was just one of the many surprises tucked into the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. It turns out Deadpool will get snatched up by the Time Variance Authority from Loki, which is an interesting twist. However, instead of dealing with Tom Hiddleston’s Trickster God or Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Deadpool’s handler will be Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen.
The TVA kidnapping Deadpool after he ruined everything with time travel is such a funny idea I love it so much, it's such a smart way to naturally integrate him into the MCU
Based on the trailer, it appears that the TVA is very concerned about the state of the Sacred Timeline, which seems to be colliding with the Fox universe. (An event that was heavily hinted at in The Marvels.) For some reason, Deadpool is “special” and will play some sort of role in alleviating (or exacerbating) the fallout of whatever reality-shattering event is happening.
In the meantime, the multiversal shenanigans gave the filmmakers a chance to litter the Deadpool 3 trailer with Easter eggs, and Marvel fans had a blast trying to catch them all. We’ll break down as many as we can below:
Doctor Doom
Doctor Doom is a major Marvel villain that MCU fans are hoping will appear sooner rather than later, and take over as the next Big Bad now that Kang is being quietly sidelined follow Jonathan Majors’ conviction. That fan fever has led to wild speculation that the figure below is Doom, but honestly, we not put money on that one.
Could Doom show up in Deadpool 3? Literally anything is possible with this movie, so we’re not ruling it out. It just probably isn’t this dude.
Kept unpausing and repausing that Deadpool and Wolverine trailer to grab this shot cause I thought this was Dr. Doom. Seems unlikely cause he's got a gun (unless that's a Doom thing I don't know??). Who can say.
Secret Wars
While we’re not entirely sold on Doctor Doom being spotted in the trailer, that is very clearly an issue of Secret Wars lying next to Deadpool as he waits to get stabbed by Wolverine. That particular issue is from a Secret Wars series from the mid 2010s that saw Doom basically become an all-out God as he saved the collapsing Marvel Universe by crushing it and building a new one with the help of Doctor Strange and Molecule Man.
Considering Avengers: Secret Wars is the next big Marvel event movie, Deadpool 3 is putting some significant cards on the trailer with this tiny little Easter egg.
The end of the Deadpool 3 teaser has an issue of Secret Wars (2015) #5 next to Deadpool, an issue focusing on Doctor Doom, Molecule Man and the Beyonders…👀
Cassandra Nova
While Emma Corrin’s role in Deadpool & Wolverine hasn’t been officially confirmed, the overwhelming fan theory is that she will be playing Cassandra Nova. As the twin sister of Professor X, Cassandra is a wildly powerful psychic who can do some serious damage if allowed into the MCU. This screenshot of the back of what is presumably Corrin’s head, seemingly confirms her role as Nova.
First look at Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'.
Patch
Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine is no secret and has been heavily touted by Reynolds. More excitingly, Jackman will finally don Wolverine’s yellow spandex suit from the comics, and judging by the trailer, he may be rocking a few other looks from the comics, too. Most notably, his tuxedo look when working undercover as Patch.
THEYRE DOING WOLVERINE PATCH IN DEADPOOL 3 !!!!
Pyro
Last seen in X-Men: The Last Stand, Aaron Stanford is back as Pyro, which is a neat little cameo that further cements the theory that Deadpool & Wolverine will go buck wild smashing the Fox X-Men films into the MCU.
Omg Deadpool & Wolverine has got Pyro back?!!!!!! My X2 heart just exploded
‘Moon Knight’ Ice Cream Truck
While the Fox films will clearly get a lot of love, the Deadpool 3 trailer also had some MCU Easter eggs including the ice cream truck from Moon Knight:
Ice Cream truck from Moon Knight Series 👀#Deadpool3 #Deadpool #DeadpoolAndWolverine
And, Of Course, A Deadpool Easter Egg Inside Your Deadpool Trailer
In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, one of the TVA screens is showing the pre-recorded speech of Deadpool accepting an Emmy for Welcome to Wrexham because Ryan Reynolds was too busy filming, well, Deadpool.
Did yall notice this? @VancityReynolds accepting his Emmy as Deadpool is on the TVA monitors #DeadpoolandWolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine pegs into theaters on July 26, 2024.